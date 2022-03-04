Mark Allen, who is a self-employed battlefield guide in Europe, has created a JustGiving page in a bid to raise £10k in order to send 40 trauma kits to those caught up in the Ukraine conflict.

Mark, 59, of South Terrace, said once he has purchased the trauma kits, he hopes take them to the Polish/Ukraine border himself. He said: “If the target of £10,000 can be achieved, it will enable the purchase of up to 40 trauma kits, which contain vital equipment to help deal with major shrapnel and gunshot wounds, as well as immediate first aid items such as artificial airways and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

“Conditions allowing, I will then take these items to the Polish/Ukraine border where they will be passed to those returning to Ukraine for dissemination amongst those that will be of most need.”

Mark Allen from Littlehampton has set up a £10k fundraiser for victims of the Ukraine war. Pic S Robards

Mark, a retired British Airways purser, said that after seeing what is happening in Ukraine he felt very strongly about wanting to help.

Mark added: “The rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion has led a citizen army to take up arms against the aggressors.

“Many of these men and women lack the standard of equipment expected of a modern army, and as such, I felt strongly that I had to try to help in some way.”

Mark also made clear that these emergency trauma kits can help anyone. He said: “The kits can also be used to help treat any civilians caught up in the fighting, as we have seen more evidence of civilian casualties too in the last few days.

“Raising funds for major trauma first aid kits that will be needed to help deal with the type of wounds and injuries they may receive seemed one way to help.”

Mark said that the situation in Ukraine has left many people feeling numb and wondering what they can do to help. He added that one life saved for £10,000 has to be the right way to go. “If it helps to save more, then it is certainly justified,” he said.

Mark hopes that if he can get to the Polish/Ukraine border, he can help in other means. He said: “In addition, some physical aid, such as transportation for refugees fleeing the country and helping to distribute humanitarian aid, will no doubt be possible once I am there.

“Of course, there are many external conditions that may thwart these aims, but nothing is achieved without trying.”

The small-scale fundraising which many are doing, Mark said, is important to try and help. He added: “Many people will not have the means to try and leave the conflict, many will stay and fight and even more will become innocent victims, along with the armed forces of both nations.

“It is appreciated that governments, alliances and organisations have their hands tied with jurisdiction and escalation issues, that is why it is important that small-scale fundraising like this is important to try and help the small number that it can benefit.”