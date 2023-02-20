Arun planning application submissions – February 10 to February 17, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 10 to February 17, 2023.

Aldwick

AW/29/23/HH: Bayswater, 50 Kingsway. Re-roofing of the existing front porch and continuation of the roof to form a covered area. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/30/23/HH: 42 Craigweil Lane. Construction of new porch.

AW/33/23/T: 88 Westminster Drive. Various works to various trees.

Arundel

AB/152/22/HH: 31 Tarrant Wharf. Install solar panels to the side roof. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/10/23/PL: Riverside House, 2 Fitzalan Road. Conversion of existing house and previously permitted and implemented extensions AB/3/21/PD to form 2 no 3 bedroom town house and 1 no 2 bedroom town house together with associated parking, bins and cycle stores. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/28/23/PL: The William Hardwicke, 12 High Street. Proposed alterations to the external customer seating areas at the front and rear of the premises to extend the rear pergola shelter, remove timber pergolas to the front, provide new fixed seating, new paved surfaces and new festoon lighting and support posts. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

BR/29/23/L: The William Hardwicke, 12 High Street. Listed building consent for proposed alterations to the external customer seating areas at the front and rear of the premises to extend the rear pergola shelter, remove timber pergolas to the front, provide new fixed seating, new paved surfaces and new festoon lighting and support posts.

BR/282/22/CLE: 110 Aldwick Road. Lawful development certificate for existing 2 no bedsits and cottage in use since 1990.

PE/00083/23: Kitchen Sink Company, Unit 7B, Durban Road. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 32003 to utilise permitted development rights for the removal and replacement of 6 antennas, installation of 2 microwave dishes and installation and development of ancillary equipment. (493679 E,100703 N).

Felpham

FP/216/22/HH: 29 Andrew Avenue. Retrospective proposal for the relocation of side fence and hedging to within ownership boundary.

FP/224/22/HH: 9 Wansford Way. Proposed single storey side extension.

FP/226/22/HH: 9 Castlereagh Green Case. Single-storey rear extension, loft conversion, rooflight to front elevation and porch.

FP/227/22/T: 35 Bereweeke Road. Various works to 1 no English oak (T1).

FP/16/23/T: 5 Golf Links Road. Pollard 1 no sycamore (T1) back to previous pollard points.

FP/17/23/T: 81 Downview Road. Pollard 3 no sycamore back to previous pollard points to leave spread 1.5m and height 6m.

FP/19/23/TEL: Verge at junction of Middleton Road and Park Drive. Prior Approval under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation – H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

Ferring

FG/176/22/T: 1 Sea Lane Close. Fell 1 no Monterey cypress.

Kingston

K/9/23/HH: Anchorage, Sea Lane. First floor roof extension, including installation of front and rear balconies, external remodelling, associated landscaping involving rear deck, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

K/10/23/HH: The Coast House, Gorse Avenue. Entrance lobby extension, integral garage and loft conversions to create habitable space, and internal alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/417/22/HH: 23 Benjamin Gray Drive. Proposed porch.

Pagham

P/12/23/HH: 10 East Front Road. Single-storey front extension following demolition of covered deck area. Addition of four Velux windows and conversion of existing rear roof from hip to gable end.

Rustington

R/24/23/L: Manor Cottage, Station Road. Listed building consent for the rebuilding of north boundary garden wall and entrance gate pier.

R/25/23/HH: The Nest, 47 Old Manor Road. Ground floor side extension.

