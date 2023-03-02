The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 17 to February 24, 2023.

Aldingbourne

AL/22/23/HH: 42 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Single-storey rear extension to create self-contained annexe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick

Arun planning application submissions – February 17 to February 24, 2023

AW/26/23/HH: 17 Robins Drive. Conversion of roof-space to habitable use to include raising of roof by 1000mm, single storey side and rear extension and extension to existing garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/37/23/T: 31 Willowhale Avenue. Various works to 1 no. Pine tree.

AW/38/23/T: 110 Barrack Lane. Reduce lateral branches of 2 No Holm Oak trees to leave spreads 10m.

AW/39/23/T: Queensway and others, Craigweil Private Estate. Various works to various trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angmering

A/35/23/PL: Angmering Community Centre, Foxwood Avenue. Erection of 6m high flag pole. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

A/39/23/PL: Land west of Brook Lane and South of A259. Demolition of existing structures on site and the erection of an employment park for Use Class E(g)(ii) and B8 floorspace with ancillary offices and structures, delivering the enabling works phase, public right of way diversion, associated access, reptile re-location, drainage and landscaping scheme, followed by the delivery of each development parcel via severable phases. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A/40/23/PL: Woolven House, Dappers Lane. Retention of change of use from garage with store over to two offices and flat over. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new flat.

A/28/23/T: 6 West Drive. Crown reduction of 1 no sycamore to leave height 18m and spread 7m.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/21/23/PL: 1 Railway View, Gospond Road, Barnham. Demolish existing double garage and construct 3 bedroom dwelling to be incidental to the existing property. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/22/23/HH: 69 Elm Grove, Barnham. Single-storey extensions to side and rear of existing dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/32/23/HH: 1C Marine Parade. Single-storey rear extension and internal alterations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Road, Bognor Conservation Area).

BR/25/23/HH: 38 Bassett Road. Roof extension to create two additional annexe and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/27/23/HH: 15 Annandale Avenue. Proposed single-storey rear extension and alterations

BR/12/23/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Change of use of a C2 Residential care home into an 8 no bed C4 House in Multiple Occupation (resubmission following BR/37/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/15/23/HH: 18 Normandy Drive. Loft conversion including dormers to east and west roof slopes. Replacement of existing front elevation half hip with a gable.

EP/16/23/HH: 12 Seaview Avenue. Infilling of existing valley to create additional space at first floor level and replacement flat roof to existing dormer. Amendment to previous approval EP/67/22/HH. Amendment relates to proposed first floor window detail.

Felpham

FP/21/23/HH: 7 Felpham Gardens. Single-storey rear extensions and entrance porch. Cladding to all external walls and existing roof re-tiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/24/23/HH: 4 Ferndown Gardens. First floor side extension over existing single-storey extension.

Ford

F/3/23/PL: HM Ford Open Prison, Ford Road. Retention of 120 no single-storey accommodation units and associated ancillary units. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero-rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/33/23/PL: Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Erection of 1 no detached dwelling with open carport following the approval of LU/146/21/OUT (resubmission following LU/287/22/RES). This application affects the setting of a listed building, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

LU/39/23/PL: 38 St Winefrides Road. Change of use of a detached residential property (class C3) to convert it to a new care home (class C2) offering accommodation for up to 8 people with minor internal layout alterations.

Middleton

M/6/23/HH: 10 Green Way. Removal of flat roof from existing rear extension and replacement with low angle pitched roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rustington

R/12/23/HH: 6 The Oaks. Two-storey extension on North elevation.

R/22/23/HH: 83 Fircroft Crescent. Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

R/27/23/HH: 21 Wendy Ridge. Detached garden room annexe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/32/23/HH: 7 Cove Road. Two-storey extension to east and south elevations, conversion of garage to habitable room for annex. Porch to west elevation.

Walberton

WA/6/23/PL: Land West of Tye Lane. Variation of condition following APP/C3810/W/3278130 (WA/68/20/OUT) relating to Condition nos 8 – foul drainage and 14 – surface water drainage scheme/system.

Yapton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Y/12/23/HH: 1 Lakers Cottages, North End Road. First floor loft extension.