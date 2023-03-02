Aldingbourne
AL/22/23/HH: 42 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Single-storey rear extension to create self-contained annexe.
Aldwick
AW/26/23/HH: 17 Robins Drive. Conversion of roof-space to habitable use to include raising of roof by 1000mm, single storey side and rear extension and extension to existing garage.
AW/37/23/T: 31 Willowhale Avenue. Various works to 1 no. Pine tree.
AW/38/23/T: 110 Barrack Lane. Reduce lateral branches of 2 No Holm Oak trees to leave spreads 10m.
AW/39/23/T: Queensway and others, Craigweil Private Estate. Various works to various trees.
Angmering
A/35/23/PL: Angmering Community Centre, Foxwood Avenue. Erection of 6m high flag pole. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.
A/39/23/PL: Land west of Brook Lane and South of A259. Demolition of existing structures on site and the erection of an employment park for Use Class E(g)(ii) and B8 floorspace with ancillary offices and structures, delivering the enabling works phase, public right of way diversion, associated access, reptile re-location, drainage and landscaping scheme, followed by the delivery of each development parcel via severable phases. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
A/40/23/PL: Woolven House, Dappers Lane. Retention of change of use from garage with store over to two offices and flat over. This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new flat.
A/28/23/T: 6 West Drive. Crown reduction of 1 no sycamore to leave height 18m and spread 7m.
Barnham and Eastergate
BN/21/23/PL: 1 Railway View, Gospond Road, Barnham. Demolish existing double garage and construct 3 bedroom dwelling to be incidental to the existing property. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.
BN/22/23/HH: 69 Elm Grove, Barnham. Single-storey extensions to side and rear of existing dwelling.
Bognor Regis
BR/32/23/HH: 1C Marine Parade. Single-storey rear extension and internal alterations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Road, Bognor Conservation Area).
BR/25/23/HH: 38 Bassett Road. Roof extension to create two additional annexe and alterations to fenestration/openings.
BR/27/23/HH: 15 Annandale Avenue. Proposed single-storey rear extension and alterations
BR/12/23/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Change of use of a C2 Residential care home into an 8 no bed C4 House in Multiple Occupation (resubmission following BR/37/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.
East Preston
EP/15/23/HH: 18 Normandy Drive. Loft conversion including dormers to east and west roof slopes. Replacement of existing front elevation half hip with a gable.
EP/16/23/HH: 12 Seaview Avenue. Infilling of existing valley to create additional space at first floor level and replacement flat roof to existing dormer. Amendment to previous approval EP/67/22/HH. Amendment relates to proposed first floor window detail.
Felpham
FP/21/23/HH: 7 Felpham Gardens. Single-storey rear extensions and entrance porch. Cladding to all external walls and existing roof re-tiled.
FP/24/23/HH: 4 Ferndown Gardens. First floor side extension over existing single-storey extension.
Ford
F/3/23/PL: HM Ford Open Prison, Ford Road. Retention of 120 no single-storey accommodation units and associated ancillary units. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero-rated) as other development.
Littlehampton
LU/33/23/PL: Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Erection of 1 no detached dwelling with open carport following the approval of LU/146/21/OUT (resubmission following LU/287/22/RES). This application affects the setting of a listed building, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
LU/39/23/PL: 38 St Winefrides Road. Change of use of a detached residential property (class C3) to convert it to a new care home (class C2) offering accommodation for up to 8 people with minor internal layout alterations.
Middleton
M/6/23/HH: 10 Green Way. Removal of flat roof from existing rear extension and replacement with low angle pitched roof.
Rustington
R/12/23/HH: 6 The Oaks. Two-storey extension on North elevation.
R/22/23/HH: 83 Fircroft Crescent. Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.
R/27/23/HH: 21 Wendy Ridge. Detached garden room annexe.
R/32/23/HH: 7 Cove Road. Two-storey extension to east and south elevations, conversion of garage to habitable room for annex. Porch to west elevation.
Walberton
WA/6/23/PL: Land West of Tye Lane. Variation of condition following APP/C3810/W/3278130 (WA/68/20/OUT) relating to Condition nos 8 – foul drainage and 14 – surface water drainage scheme/system.
Yapton
Y/12/23/HH: 1 Lakers Cottages, North End Road. First floor loft extension.
For more information about the latest planning applications visit the Arun District Council website