The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 24 to March 3, 2023.

Aldingbourne

AL/6/23/PL: Aldingbourne Country Centre, Blackmill Lane. Erection of toilet and showering facilities block for staff and visitors. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero-rated) as other development.

AL/25/23/L: Norton Grange Farm, Norton Lane, Norton. Listed building consent for conversion of cart shed and replacement of modern vehicle shed to form two tourist lets. Minor alterations to farmhouse: construction of partition walls at ground floor to enclose reception room, wine store and WC and removal of section of wall between kitchen and utility room; removal and construction of partition walls at first floor to form two ensuite bathrooms and doorway to master bedroom suite.

AL/27/23/PL: The Grange, Westergate Street, Westergate. Detached dwelling to replace garage approved under planning permission AL/28/21/PL and altered parking arrangement. This site falls within Strategic Site SP2, CIL Zone 1 (zero-rated).

Aldwick

AW/40/23/HH: 16 Aigburth Avenue, Aldwick. New garage.

AW/43/23/T: 1 Ripon Gardens, Aldwick. Prune the low limbs of 1 no oak tree (T1) on the south-west sector by removing 1.5m of new growth from the previous pruning points. Reduce 1 low, descending limb on the east sector by 2m.

AW/44/23/T: 37 Selsey Avenue. Crown lift 1 no black Poplar tree to 4m and crown thin by 33 per cent.

Angmering

A/42/23/OUT: The Oaks, Ham Manor Close. Outline planning permission with all matters reserved for 1 no dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Arundel

AB/9/23/L: Nineveh House, Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for repairs to west elevation including repointing, repairs to guttering and localised repairs to roofing timbers and structure.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/24/23/PL: Land East of Eastmere House, Eastergate Lane. Change of use of paddock for domestic/residential use, erection of single storey outbuilding to provide a combined stable for domesticated livestock for use as workshop, storage and plant room and proposed roof mounted solar array with battery storage. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (zero-rated) as other development.

BN/25/23/OUT: Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Outlined permission with all matters reserved, other than access, for 4 no self-build dwellings (resubmission following BN/99/22/OUT). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/26/23/T: Public open space between 1 Market Close and 11 Saxby Close, Barnham. Various works to 1 no Monterey cypress tree.

Bersted

BE/19/23/HH: Elderberry Barn, Berry Lane. Erection of porch.

Bognor Regis

BR/22/23/PL: 15 and 17 Longford Road. Change of use from residential to Residential Parenting Assessment Centre, single storey rear extension (No. 15 only), loft space to be converted into office space and access point adjoining the two properties.

BR/37/23/HH: 88 Chichester Road. Enlargement of existing first floor rear dormer projection.

BR/40/23/PL: Rocks Bar & Restaurant, 41 to 43 High Street. Creation of a roof terrace and covered bar and canopy with timber decked seating areas and raised deck area, new doors into first floor of building, internal timber screening to plant, increase in height of side walls to 2.5m / 3.35m and water feature 500mm above existing roof. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

BR/41/23/PL: Rocks Bar & Restaurant, 41 to 43 High Street. Variation of conditions 3 and 4 following the grant of BR/73/16/PL relating to opening hours and hours of use of outside seating area.

Climping

CM/10/23/PL: Bramleys, Horsemere Green Lane. Removal of caravan site and 4 no static holiday homes and erection of 2 no new detached dwellings with garages along with car parking and use of existing access. This application is in CIL Zone 3, is CIL Liable as new dwellings and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

East Preston

EP/14/23/HH: Merrydown, Kingston Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended block plans. Erection of a two-storey front extension, hip to half-hip extensions to existing habitable loft room including gable dormers, Juliet balconies and concealed roof terrace. As well as proposed ground floor conversion and 1st floor side extension.

Felpham

FP/15/23/HH: 9 Somerton Green. First floor rear extension.

FP/25/23/HH: 16 Bridger Close. Construction of single storey side/rear extension and front porch.

Ferring

FG/21/23/PL: 1 Sea Drive. Variation of condition 2 imposed under FG/90/21/HH relating to plans condition.

FG/22/23/T: 43 Ferringham Lane. 1 no Ilex Oak Tree – Crown thin up to a maximum of 30 per cent and crown lift to 3.5m above ground level.

Kingston

K/12/23/PL: 52 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Removal of condition 4 following application K/53/22/HH relating to glazed and non opening window below 1.7m from finished floor level in dormer on rear elevation.

Littlehampton

LU/422/22/HH: 11 Courtwick Road. Drop kerb.

LU/44/23/PL: 36 Beach Road. Change from room associated with residential use to self-contained flat with its own access. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as flat.

LU/49/23/PL: Flat above 62 High Street. Alterations to existing shop and flat to create 2 no additional flats with new window at front elevation and 5 No new secure cycle spaces within alleyway next to the communal entrance to the flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as flats.

LU/50/23/PL: The Little Lookout, Coastguard Road. Render to walls. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero-rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/9/23/HH: 49 Southdean Drive. Single-storey front extension, installation of front balcony, alterations to fenestration, increase existing dormer and internal adaptations.

M/10/23/PL: 188 Elmer Road. Variation of conditions 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 following M/109/21/PL relating to approved plans and rewording of conditions.

Pagham

P/15/23/HH: 52 Abbottsbury. Single-storey side and rear extension with skylight and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 no rear dormer and 2 no front rooflights.

Rustington

R/33/23/HH: 2 Taylor Close. Install James Hardie cladding to first first floor front and partial side elevations of house.

R/36/23/HH: Herne Farm House, 2 Park Drive. Conversion of double garage. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

R/37/23/L: Herne Farm House, 2 Park Drive. Listed building consent for conversion of double garage.

Yapton

Y/15/23/HH: 29 Charles Square. Proposed first floor balcony at the rear elevation.

