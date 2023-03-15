The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 3 to March 10, 2023.

Aldingbourne

AL/26/23/HH: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Aldingbourne. Amendments to approved garage. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area and a listed building.)

AL/33/23/PL: The Stables, Slindon Bottom Road, Aldingbourne. Change of use of an existing ancillary outbuilding to create 1 no holiday let unit. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (zero-rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/18/23/L: 28 High Street, Arundel. Listed building consent for the insertion of new internal staircase.

AB/15/23/HH: Tortington Manor, The Lodge, Ford Road. Demolition of existing side extension and erection of replacement single-storey side extension.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/31/23/HH: The Fairway, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single-storey front infill extension.

BN/34/23/HH: 59 Downview Road, Barnham. Single-storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable space including installation of 1 x rear Juliet balcony and rooflights, following the demolition of existing rear extension.

Bognor Regis

PE/00151/23: Bognor Regis Football Club, Nyewood. Notification under Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) to utilise permitted development rights to remove and replace 6 no antennas and install 1 no microwave dish and ancillary equipment (492484, 099459).

Climping

PE/00152/23: Magnolia House, Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Notice of intention under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus (499617, 192271).

East Preston

EP/19/23/HH: 1 The Pergolas, South Strand. Single-storey ground floor extension under existing cantilevered first floor.

Felpham

FP/30/23/T: 2 The Midway, Felpham. 1 no Sycamore (T1) - Reduce crown to a finished height and spread of 7m and 2m respectively.

FP/27/23/HH: 12 South Drive, Felpham. Single-storey side and rear extension including conversion of garage to habitable use following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Ferring

FG/25/23/HH: 16 Little Paddocks, Ferring. Single-storey front extension and internal alterations.

FG/24/23/HH: 10 Clover Lane, Ferring. Single-storey side extension to replace existing garage and extend towards front.

FG/26/23/T: 33 Ferringham Lane, Ferring. To fell 1 no Holm Oak (T1).

Kingston

K/13/23/HH: 67 Golden Avenue. Part single, part two-storey front and side extension, first-floor front extension and single-storey side extension, new roof coverings, fenestration changes, spiral staircase escape stair from existing balcony and photovoltaic panels to the southern facing roof slopes.

Littlehampton

LU/45/23/HH: 29 Stanley Road. Single-storey rear extension.

LU/52/23/HH: 66 Horsham Road. Drop kerb.

LU/55/23/PL: Land North and West of Toddington Farm Cottages, Toddington Lane. Demolition of existing building and erection of 10 no dwellings with associated landscaping and external works. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Middleton

M/7/23/HH: 11 North Avenue South. Single-storey rear extension, alterations to front porch and removal of asbestos rendered panels to be replaced with fibre cement cladding.

M/12/23/HH: 162 Elmer Road. Replacement garages and garden store, with ancillary cycle and bin store.

Pagham

P/7/23/PL: 2 Sea Way. 1 no 2 bed dwelling with garage and off street parking. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

P/23/23/HH: 8 Payne Close. Single-storey front extension.

Rustington

R/40/23/HH: 8 Botany Close. Partial loft conversion with terrace, including part raising of ridge. Amended boundary wall treatments. External cladding.

Walberton

WA/9/23/HH: 5 Hazel Close, Off Walberton Lane. Single-storey rear extension.

Yapton

Y/19/23/HH: 5 Hobbs Court, The Potting Barn, Bilsham Road. Install new 1.8m close boarded timber fence and gate to west boundary and fence to east boundary to replace existing and infill 2 x existing dummy doors to south with brick. This application effects the setting of a listed building.

