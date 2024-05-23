Arundawn Dog Rescue, based in Horsham, focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays from across the country who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
The adorable dogs below are all looking for loving homes in Sussex and beyond.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Seven-week-old Cane Corso puppies
These 'gorgeous' puppies were born in council pound kennels after their mum was found tied to a tree while heavily pregnant, according to Arundawn. Despite their tragic start to life, they have 'come on in leaps and bounds' after being placed with the charity. They've been described as 'delightful dogs' who are already showing the 'wonderful' natured of bull breeds. Arundawn is accepting applications for the pups, but they cannot be rehomed until they have been fully health checked, vaccinated and microchipped. Photo: Arundawn
2. Tabitha - eight-month-old Cocker Spaniel
Arundawn has described Tabitha as 'exuberant and nuts'! Despite being a 'lovely, lovely dog', she has bundles of energy due to the nature of her working breed. She requires a lot of exercise and training, and would be happiest with a 'job'. Arundawn said she is 'fabulous' with other dogs and would make a great family friend. Photo: Arundawn
3. Dylan - seven-month-old English Bull Terrier cross Lurcher
Dylan is a young boy who hasn't had the happiest start to life. A typical puppy, he is very excitable and is looking for a family who can give him the training and exercise he needs. The charity said he's 'delightful' and describes him as 'a sponge ready to learn'. He cannot live with children due to his over-excited and jumpy nature. Arundawn said: "Please consider him. He is going to be a fabulous dog!" Photo: Arundawn
4. Crossbreed puppies
These 'delightful' puppies are looking for active and dedicated homes who can give them the attention they need as working breed dogs. It's believed they are made up of a mix of Beddlington and Wheaten Terriers, plus Whippet and possibly some Bull Breed! The charity says they will make great family pets. They'd be happiest with activities to keep them busy, such as agility or scent work. The pups will be looking for their homes once they're fully vaccinated. Photo: Arundawn