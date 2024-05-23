1 . Seven-week-old Cane Corso puppies

These 'gorgeous' puppies were born in council pound kennels after their mum was found tied to a tree while heavily pregnant, according to Arundawn. Despite their tragic start to life, they have 'come on in leaps and bounds' after being placed with the charity. They've been described as 'delightful dogs' who are already showing the 'wonderful' natured of bull breeds. Arundawn is accepting applications for the pups, but they cannot be rehomed until they have been fully health checked, vaccinated and microchipped.​​​ Photo: Arundawn