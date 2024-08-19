Are you considering adopting a dog?
Arundawn Dog Rescue, in Horsham, is caring for several pups who are desperate for homes of their own.
The charity focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Lurcher puppies - eight-weeks-old
These puppies were bred and then abandoned, according to Arundawn. At just eight-weeks-old, the puppies are getting bolder in the company of others and will be looking for homes once old enough. The charity has asked that people only apply for these puppies if they have time, understanding of the breed's needs and suitable facilities. Photo: Arundawn
2. Evie - five-year-old Chihuahua
Evie is described as a 'really lovely dog' who is very affectionate. However, the charity also said she is 'complex' and has some specific needs. Evie craves attention and loves to be near her human at all times. She is very food orientated which helps with training, but will still require some help with housetraining. She would be happiest with owners who can be around at all times as she cannot be left alone. Photo: Arundawn
3. Hovis - 18-month-old Siberian Husky cross
Hovis is a young and friendly pup who is looking for a foster or forever home so he can leave kennels. He will require training to work on his lead walking as he is very strong - however, he is a fast learner and is eager to please. He can live with children aged 10 and up. Photo: Arundawn
4. Bronson - four-year-old Vizsla
Bronson was found on a railway line after being sold by his original owner, according to Arundawn. He has come on in leaps and bounds since arriving at the charity, and has recently found an experienced foster home in which to continue progressing. Bronson loves to be around other dogs, but Arundawn said some canines 'struggle to read him'. Photo: Arundawn