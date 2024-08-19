2 . Evie - five-year-old Chihuahua

Evie is described as a 'really lovely dog' who is very affectionate. However, the charity also said she is 'complex' and has some specific needs. Evie craves attention and loves to be near her human at all times. She is very food orientated which helps with training, but will still require some help with housetraining. She would be happiest with owners who can be around at all times as she cannot be left alone. Photo: Arundawn