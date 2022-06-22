Angela Standing scooped up third prize, competing against town criers from all over England and one international visitor from Canada, as awards were given based on diction, inflection, clarity, accuracy and volume.

Awards were presented to all winners by the town mayor and mayoress Cllr John Barrett and Carole Brett.

Renowned for the loudness of her cry, Angela has been Arundel’s town crier for the past 18 years, and most recently proclaimed the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the High Street on Thursday, June 2 as part of Arundel’s Thanksgiving Service.

Angela at Arundel's Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service. Picture by Christopher Dingle.

She said: “In a historic town like Arundel it’s a great honour to be maintaining this tradition.

"Our first town crier was heard as early as 369 AD.

“And in earlier times, town criers were also able to put miscreants in the stocks in Arundel, and that’s another tradition that I would sometimes like to revive!”

In centuries when few people were literate, it was the job of the town crier to let townspeople know the latest news, announce new laws and share other information.

Arundel's town crier Angela Standing. Picture by Charlie Waring.

The Ancient and Honourable Guild represents official town criers all over the world who come together to compete in friendly competitions and strive to help each other reach the highest possible standard.