Asda make £20,000 grant to Hastings and Rother YMCA

Hastings and Rother YMCA has received a huge boost with a £20,000 donation to renovate two toilet blocks at its Y Centre building in St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was donated by the Asda Foundation and members of Hastings and Rother YMCA received the cheque from Asda community champion Wendy Border at the Hastings store.

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore was also there for the presentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money comes from £1,250,000 of funding the supermarket has allocated to improve community spaces across the UK.

Asda donate £20,000 to Hastings and Rother YMCA

YMCA Hastings and Rother has been a pillar of community support for 55 years.

Judith Monk, who runs the Y Centre said: “From all things roller skate and after-school programmes to fitness classes and holiday clubs and support groups, they empower individuals of all ages to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

“We have highly successful resident dance schools and an award winning nursery to boot. Our Youth Club, youth volunteer training programme and our brand new Y Not Course for junior entrepreneurs support the young people of Hastings towards education and employment, all run and maintained by people who care deeply about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are beyond grateful to the ASDA Foundation and the support of their amazing Community Champion, Wendy Border.”

Wendy said: “I am delighted to have worked with The Y centre to secure them a grant of £20,000 from the Asda Foundation. I know this money will make a massive difference to them over the coming months – especially as we go into the colder months and more people will be looking for indoor activities.”

If you would like to know more join the Facebook group The Y Centre YMCA Hastings; Instagram the_y_centre or visit their website at www.ycentrehastings.org.uk.