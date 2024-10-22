Award winning East Sussex pub looking for new tenants to run it

The Hurst is known as being a vibrant community pub and has previously been named as East Sussex Pub Of The Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

A spokesperson for Harvey’s said: “Would you like to run your own successful pub and be part of a great community? If so, we may have an excellent opportunity for you. This multiple CAMRA award-winning local is located just a short walk from the town centre.

"With popular pub games, a great beer garden and a loyal local following, it’s the perfect opportunity for an enthusiastic operator to take over this thriving pub.”

The pub is based in Willingdon Road, Eastbourne. It has a garden and heated patio and dogs ae welcome on a lead. The Hurst Arms is described by Harvey’s as ‘a traditional pub where locals meet, chat and enjoy a fine selection of drinks.

Havey’s secured an impressive six awards at this year's prestigious World Beer Awards. Their Christmas Ale was crowned a Country Winner in the Barley Wine category, while Lewes Castle Brown received a Silver in the English Brown Ales category. Easter Ale also achieved a Silver in the Pales, and in the Stout and Porter category, Imperial Stout was awarded Silver, with Prince of Denmark strong porter earning a Bronze.

You can find more about the Hurst Arms tenancy here

