Victory parade reception for heroic Sussex dad and friends

Children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation and their support teams cheered and waved flags as Matt Vince and his friends cycled into the charity's riding arena wearing their Chailey jerseys.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Some of the disabled children who receive specialist education and care support from Chailey, also cycled on their trikes as the group performed a moving lap of honour.

Matt started fundraising for the charity after his daughter died in her sleep in October 2022 aged just three.

Luna-Rose was born with a rare genetic condition, which meant she was unable to walk, she was non-verbal and had frequent epilepsy seizures.

Together with mum Sam, she went to the Aquamovers sessions at Chailey Heritage, a group providing expert therapy and socialising for severely disabled children between the age of 1 and 5 years old.

The group provided valuable support for the family and Sam said it was a life-changer for her.

Matt handed over a cheque for more than £45,000 - the amount raised through the Three Peaks Challenge in August. These funds will help ensure that Chailey is able to help even more young people and their families access the education and support they desperately need.

The group of 13 had to battle extreme weather conditions, including flash floods, and they made the task more difficult by cycling between each Peak, some 450 miles.

Matt, 33, from Heathfield said visiting Chailey Heritage on Friday was amazing. "It was a very moving experience to come back to the charity which provided such great support for my partner Sam and young daughter Luna-Rose.

"It was a real buzz when we cycled into the arena and could see the smiling faces of the young people who we raised the money for. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a truly wonderful charity - and I am proud that we have raised so much for what is a small charity."

Matt also raised £25,000 for Chailey Heritage in April 2023 when he ran the Brighton Marathon - the first time he's ever run a marathon.

Gareth Germer, Chief Executive of Chailey Heritage Foundation, paid tribute to Matt and his teammates. He said: "We are truly grateful for what you have all done, and rest assured it will make a difference to what goes on at Chailey Heritage.

"Everyone has bad days, we all do, but when any of us here are having a challenging time, we can think of what you have all done to give us a lift."

You can still donate by going here

