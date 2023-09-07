Award winning Hastings Park overrun with rats

Alexandra Park in Hastings, which was awarded prestigious Green Flag status this year by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy appears to have a rat problem.

A Hastings resident, who took these pictures, said: “I live in the Old Town. The weather is so nice this week that I decided to cycle to the park after work to read my book. I sat on a well-used path overlooking the boating lake and spotted the first rat within five minutes of being there. It came trotting along the path without a care in the world.

"There were rustling sounds in the bushes behind me and when I glanced I saw more rats emerging. There were three foraging around in the grass.

"I was only there for around an hour and in that time saw around 11 rats. They weren’t bothering me, just going about their business and making their way. I grew up in Hastings and know the park well. I used to go fishing at Harmers Pond and siting there quietly would often see rats running along the edge of the bank. They are excellent swimmers too. I have never seen them in that number around main paths before though.

“The path was busy with people passing by and a quite a few dog walkers. The rats didn’t seem to mind though. They just darted for cover then re-appeared when the coast was clear.

"There was a lot of litter around, like empty food cartons and beer cans, just thrown on the floor, despite there being litter bins nearby, so maybe that is attracting them.”

The Green Flag award given to the park recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK.

At the time of the award Cllr Ali Roark, lead for environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Our borough’s parks and gardens provide a vital space for people to exercise, socialise and for our children to play.”

