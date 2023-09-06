In 18 pictures: Hastings East Hill Lift carriages return

The East Hill lift moved a step closer to re-opening after the refurbished wooden carriages arrived back in Hastings on Tuesday.

The East Hill Lift, the steepest funicular railway in Britain, has been closed for most of the year while repairs were carried out the track and carriage chassis.

The two lift chassis returned recently from overhaul at an engineering works in Rotherham. Now the wooden carriages are back too. Hastings Council has said that it hoped to re-open the lift some time in September.

The East Hill Lift provides access to Hastings Country Park which overlooks the Old Town and Rock-a-Nore. It was in the country park that Hastings resident John Logie Baird, the inventor of television, got the inspiration which led to his first TV experiments.

The lift also provides views over the Stade, home to the largest beach launched fishing fleet in Europe. The cliff railway was opened in August 1902 by Hastings Borough Council. It was originally operated on the water balance principle, and the twin towers of the upper station contained water tanks for this purpose. The line was modernised between 1973 and 1976, during which time it was converted to electric operation and new cars were provided.

Project Manager Kevin Boorman, of Hastings Borough Council, said: “Ballast tanks were used to test the chassis over the last few days and as they were emptied the gushing water reminded me of the water tanks being drained when the lift was water worked; that method of operation ceased in 1973. It did bring back childhood memories though.

“This was the last major piece of work required in the refurbishment of the lift and we will reopen it as soon as final safety tests have been carried out. It has taken longer than originally expected, but a detailed examination of the lifts off site showed that much more work was required than was originally thought necessary.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman and Rock-a-Nore Road resident Chandra Masoliver.

Have you read? Pond at Hastings park could contain algae which is harmful to people and dogs

Have you read? In pictures: 36 pictures of the Frock Up Friday Festival in Hastings last weekend

1 . East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman East Hill lift carriages return. By Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman