Award winning Hastings restaurant is up for sale

One of the town’s top restaurants is up for sale.

Remy's Cafe Kulinarya in Kings Road, St Leonards, was named among 15 of the best independent restaurants in the UK due to its high TripAdvisor scores in 2021 with a 5/5 rating and an 88 per cent 'Excellent' review ratio.

The popular restaurant is distinctive due to its wonderful stained glass Art Deco frontage. It offers tasty homemade food including many favourites from the Philippines and Thailand as well as classic English fare and has extensive menus for breakfast, lunch and evening meals, as well as offering special dishes on Sundays.

Agents Knightsbridge have offered the restaurant for sale, with asking price and net profits available on enquiry.

The restaurant, which operates from leasehold premises, features an outdoor dining area and is five minutes walk away from the seafront. It offers use of its premises for functions such as wedding receptions, birthday parties and other private events and is fully licensed to serve alcohol.

It is owned by Remy Hough, who operates it with her husband John Hough, former Hastings Town Centre Manager. Other awards it has received included being named best restaurant in St Leonards in 2022 by Restaurant Guru, and a certificate of excellence by Slurrpy.

