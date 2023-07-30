Award winning Sussex company has global reputation

A Hastings based company is exporting its products all over the world.

Focus SB combines artisan skills with cutting edge technology to produce bespoke, hand-finished, electrical fittings. Their clients have included Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Hampton Court Palace and Windsor Castle.

The company was honoured recently with the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, which it adds to a growing number of international awards.

Earlier this month Focus SB was represented at SussExport – a special event to showcase the very best of Sussex exports, where Head of Strategic Partnerships Duncan Ray gave a presentation.

Employing 65 people, Focus SB Ltd commenced trading in 1979. It is renowned for the in-house design, development and specialist hand finishing of premium electrical wiring accessories, blending traditional artisan techniques with the latest technology; specified for world class hospitality and leisure resorts, prime residential developments, heritage buildings, royal residences, superyachts and commercial projects both domestically and internationally.

The company’s specialist capabilities include electrical accessory design, development and testing; bespoke metal plate design and manufacture; specialist metal finishing and complex supply chain project management.

Projects include Aspen at Consort Place, Twenty Grosvenor Square, Belmond Cadogan Hotel, Corinthia London, Royal Lancaster London, Chelsea Barracks, No.1 Grosvenor Square, The Glebe, Hampton Court Palace, Windsor Castle, The Londoner Macao and Pudong Airport Satellite Terminal VIP lounges.

Gary Stevens, Managing Director, has been an Export Champion for Southern England as part of the Department for Business and Trade’s Export Champions programme since 2020, in recognition of the company’s achievement in China.

Duncan Ray, Head of Strategic Partnerships, has successfully grown the company’s business partners and was instrumental on the ground in establishing Focus SB in China. At the SussExport event, Duncan gave one to one advice during a lunchtime clinic. He also recently presented Focus SB’s export journey and success in China at Sussex Chamber / DBT event in May.

Focus SB is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by taking all appropriate measures to minimise any impact on the environment throughout the business from operational to manufacturing processes. The company's green energy investment plans have included solar panel (the company was the first on its local industrial estate to do this), LED lighting and electric car charging points installation. Laser marking technology enables Focus SB to offer a standard alternative to screen printing, for improved fine detail quality and to significantly limit the use of environmentally damaging consumables and reduce waste.

Focus SB is a Disability Confident Employer since 2017 and is committed to creating equal opportunities and a diverse and inclusive workforce, seeing the company work closely with local charity Little Gate Supported Employment for over four years. Little Gate help young people with disabilities to get employment.

The company works on many heritage projects and is a Corporate Friend of the Sussex Heritage Trust supporting valuable architectural preservation work and young people looking to attend building conservation

courses.

Focus SB pledges significant ‘green energy’ investment and was the first business in its local area to install solar power in June 2022, complementing other sustainable measures already in place.

The company recently launched RENAISSANCE, another industry first product, comprising, a solid brass flat screwless plate with distinctive square corners, with patent pending in the UK and China.

Have you read? Take a look inside this beach-front bungalow at Cooden Beach

Have you read? New coffee shop coming to Hastings

1 . Focus Duncan Ray gives a presentation at the Suss Export event Photo: supplied

2 . Focus The Renaissance panel. . Sally Williams Photography Photo: supplied

3 . Focus Duncan Ray with Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart Photo: supplied

4 . Focus Focus staff Photo: supplied

Next Page Page 1 of 2