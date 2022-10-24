English Heritage is opening up the ancient structure after hours from Friday October 28 – Monday October 31, for a series of Ghost Tours.

The event is suitable for those aged 16 plus. Storytellers will guide visitors on a journey through the past. With tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history. People are advised to bring a torch.

Tours take place at 6pm, 7.15pm and 8.30pm on each of the four days. Advance booking is advised. Tickets are adults £18 and members £14. You can book here.

Battle Abbey ghost tours

Battle Abbey is situated on The Abbey Green in Battle High Street and is a ten minute walk from the station.

