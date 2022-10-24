Battle Abbey is offering Halloween ghost tours
Do you dare explore Battle Abbey in the dark this Halloween?
English Heritage is opening up the ancient structure after hours from Friday October 28 – Monday October 31, for a series of Ghost Tours.
The event is suitable for those aged 16 plus. Storytellers will guide visitors on a journey through the past. With tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history. People are advised to bring a torch.
Tours take place at 6pm, 7.15pm and 8.30pm on each of the four days. Advance booking is advised. Tickets are adults £18 and members £14. You can book here.
Battle Abbey is situated on The Abbey Green in Battle High Street and is a ten minute walk from the station.