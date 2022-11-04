Battle Bonfire

Here is information and timings for the event including safety advice.

Firstly, due to industrial action on Saturday 5, there will be no trains at all running to and from Battle. The streets will also be closed to traffic from 6pm at Lower Lake, the roundabout at the top of the High Street and Mount Street. There is parking at Mount Street and Market Road.

Battle lays claim to having the oldest bonfire society in the world. In 1646, St Mary’s Church allocated 2 shillings and 6 pence in funds for gunpowder treason rejoicing. Since then there have been annual celebrations, with the exception of black-out during World War 2, when a single candle was lit on the Abbey Green fire site.

Events get underway in the town as early as 10am when the church bells will ring to signal the arrival of the ‘oldest Guy in the world’ on the Abbey Green, accompanied by Saxon warriors and a children’s parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging of the children’s Guy and fancy dress competition takes place on the Abbey Green at 10.30am.

Roads into the town will be closed from 6pm. The procession sets off from Market Road at 7.45pm, making its way down the High Street to Lower lake and Station Approach where it will return to the High Street. Battel Bonfire Boyes will enter the Abbey Gatehouse, to maintain the connection with the Abbey.

There will be a huge bonfire lit on the Abbey Green and the fireworks display should take place around 9pm. Battle Bonfire is a traditional event and is not deemed suitable for young children or those with a nervous disposition. During the event the streets will be crowded and there will be ﬁre and loud ﬁreworks. Due to crowd numbers the event is unsuitable for pushchairs.

People should not bring any fireworks and follow all instructions given by marshals. Please ensure you carry any medical supplies you require such as asthma inhalers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battel Bonfire Boyes are famous for their pyrotechnic display. However, because the event takes place on the public highway, there is no dedicated viewing area for the event and the area around the Abbey Green gets very crowded.

The Bonfire Society advises people not to gather in this area but to move to the top of the High Street and view the display from the comfort of the car park in Market Road, will allow you to get a great view of the aerial firework display.

Have you read? Staplecross bonfire in pictures