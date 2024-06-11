Battle company taking part in British Fireworks Championship

The event, which takes place at Plymouth on August 14 and 15 will see a team from firework display company BBB Fireworks competing against five other teams for the title.

It is one of the largest events in the south-west and draws crowds of some 200,000 over the two nights of the event.

At the event, six specialist display companies drawn from across the UK will compete before panels of lay and professional judges, each providing 10 minutes of spectacular fireworks to light up the sky over Plymouth Harbour.

BBB Fireworks are the award winning display team of the world famous Battel Bonfire Boyes, one of the oldest bonfire societies in Sussex. They provide the big display for Battle’s bonfire celebrations each year as well as putting on private displays which help to fund the Battle event.

The company has been putting on fireworks displays for more than 100 years and now comprise a young and driven team. In 2018 BBB Fireworks won the Bonfire Societies Firework Championships at their first attempt. They have recently Invested in equipment which allows to cater for Pyro-Musicals – fireworks which are choreographed to music.

Jim Winship, Director of The Event Services Association (TESA) which organises the event, said: “The competition was devised over 30 years ago to provide firework display companies with an opportunity to show off their skills in designing pyrotechnic shows. It has grown to become one of the most important events annually for the industry and the title, British Firework Champions, is much sought after by operators across the industry.”

“We are ecstatic that we have been picked to take part in the British Fireworks Championships,” says Ollie Griffin from BBB Fireworks. “We are looking forward in seeing how our talent matches up against some of the best firework companies in the UK. We hope that we can do the whole county of Sussex proud.”

To coincide with the event this year, TESA has also launched a new Firework Finder site where people can find fireworks to buy as well as a comprehensive listing of companies who specialise in displays for weddings and outdoor events.

Full details of the Championships and Firework Finder can be found at www.britishfireworks.co.uk.

