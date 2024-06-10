Homes in Hastings area left without water after more bursts and the weekend
The bursts, at Butchers Lane and close to the main A259, near Buckswood School, affected homes in Guestling, Icklesham and Winchelsea on Saturday morning.
A Southern Water spokesperson said, on Saturday: “Our teams tackled two bursts on our network east of Hastings Guestling and Winchelsea Town should see water return but intermittently as we are using tankers to inject water into the network. Our teams continue to work on repairing burst. A second leak on our network near Butchers Lane, Hastings impacted more than 100 customers in Guestling.
The water company said it delivered water to all customers impacted and to vulnerable customers who are on their Priority Services Register.
The incident follows another burst main at Guestling on Saturday May 18, which affected around 100 homes and a burst at Fairlight on May 23, which left some homes temporarily without water.
