Hastings area water leak

Southern Water has apologised again after a number of homes were left without water or suffered low pressure on Saturday following two bursts in the Guestling area, just outside Hastings.

The bursts, at Butchers Lane and close to the main A259, near Buckswood School, affected homes in Guestling, Icklesham and Winchelsea on Saturday morning.

A Southern Water spokesperson said, on Saturday: “Our teams tackled two bursts on our network east of Hastings Guestling and Winchelsea Town should see water return but intermittently as we are using tankers to inject water into the network. Our teams continue to work on repairing burst. A second leak on our network near Butchers Lane, Hastings impacted more than 100 customers in Guestling.

The water company said it delivered water to all customers impacted and to vulnerable customers who are on their Priority Services Register.