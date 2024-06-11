Hastings dance teacher Sue Marshall

A popular local dance teacher who inspired and encouraged hundreds of local children has sadly died.

Sue Marshall was the founder and Principal of the Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance. She passed away on May 25 after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Husband Nick said: “Sue, a choreographer and Laban trained dancer, created the Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance over 40 years ago in the Old Town.

“Her dance studio was in the St Clements Church Hall and over the years, many hundreds of children and adults attended classes and most will have performed at The Stables Theatre in their annual shows.

"Sue took her dancers to many festivals around the country and performances in Holland brought Dutch visitors to Hastings in return.

"A number of her pupils have gone on to achieve great things such as Joe Bates who is now the Executive Director of Dance Consortium which brings dancers to the UK from all over the world.

"When Sue eventually retired in June 2019 she handed over the reins to one of her ex pupils Francesca Grando, who had danced with Sue for many years before going on to obtain a degree in Dance. Many of her pupils are the children of parents who attended Sue's classes.

"Sue also taught in many of the local schools including Hillcrest, The Grove School, Helenswood, Bexhill College and for many years she was the movement specialist at Glyne Gap Special School.

"As a result of this, wherever Sue went, an ex pupil would rush up to reacquaint themselves with her, recounting classroom memories.”

Lynda Ridley said: “My two daughters, who are both now grown up with families of their own, went to Sue’s classes from the age of two and really enjoyed it as it was inclusive and non-competitive.”

Sue leaves Nick, two wonderful daughters and four grandchildren and a huge number of very special friends who will ensure that she will not be forgotten. There will be a celebration of Sue's life taking place.

