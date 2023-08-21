Battle of Britain Memorial flight gives a display for Bexhill Day

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon base, in Lincolnshire. The Flight operates six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster and a C47 Dakota. The aircraft are flown by regular RAF Aircrew. The mission of the RAF BBMF is to maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of their country.