Battle of Britain Memorial flight gives a display for Bexhill Day

Classic World War 2 aircraft filled the skies over Bexhill on Sunday as the town celebrated Bexhill Day
By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon base, in Lincolnshire. The Flight operates six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster and a C47 Dakota. The aircraft are flown by regular RAF Aircrew. The mission of the RAF BBMF is to maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of their country.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was first inaugurated on 11 July 1957 at RAF Biggin Hill.

Bexhill Day was originally celebrated in the seaside town more than a century ago in 1917, and has been re-instated by Bexhill Town Council.

Jeff Penfold captured these great pictures of the flight over Bexhill.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight over Bexhill during Bexhill Day on Sunday August 20 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight over Bexhill during Bexhill Day on Sunday August 20 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight by Jeff Penfold

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight over Bexhill during Bexhill Day on Sunday August 20 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).

