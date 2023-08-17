De La Warr Pavilion at Bexhill has exciting summer menu

People can enjoy fresh locally sourced food overlooking the sea at the iconic Grade 1 listed De La Warr Pavilion.

The delicious looking summer menu includes a heritage beetroot, pear and asparagus salad with toasted walnuts and a lemon and herb dressing and a charred steak burger with blue cheese and candied bacon.

Other menu selections include loaded fried with pulled chicken, chorizo, cheddar and garlic mayo, with a vegan option of smoky bean chilli loaded fries with salsa and coconut yoghurt.

Light bites include prawn, crayfish and Bloody Mary mayo on white or granary bread and black bean falafels with red cabbage and jalepeno slaw on pitta bread.

For dessert there is a banoffee sundae, with Biscoff, vanilla and banana ice creams, toffee sauce and bashed biscuits.

A spokesperson for the De La Warr’s Café Bar & Kitchen said: “Our Kitchen team pride themselves on working with local suppliers, and making everything fresh daily.”

The pears used in their salad are local pears and they even make their own ice cream.

There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free and a kids men selection. Lunch is served between 12 and 3pm but the restaurant also serves breakfast from 10am – 11.30am, with vegan options.

Head Chef Ryan Taylor said: “We do our best to source as many ingredients as possible from local providers. Some of our loyal local suppliers include Carroll’s greengrocers for vegetables, Catsfield Farm for free – range eggs, The Poppyseed Bakery who make our sandwich bread and burger buns, and local butchers Burt’s, who provide our chicken and bacon. We use free-range meat from Sussex farms, including the pork that makes the home made sausages so tasty, and our apples and pears come from Sussex orchards.

You can follow the De La Warr Kitchen’s Instagram page on @EatFreshBytheSea for daily updates.

1 . De La Warr The De La Warr Pavilion restaurant makes its own ice cream Photo: supplied

2 . De La Warr Beetroot, pear and asparagus salad Photo: supplied

3 . De La Warr Loaded fries Photo: supplied