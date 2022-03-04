Bexhill BMX and skate park on track for spring completion

Rother District Council is building it with financial support from Sport England and British Cycling.

It is hoped to be one of the leading venues for bikers and skaters in the south east.

The park, which is being constructed by Trinity Civil Engineering with specialist BMX track designers Forte Trailscapes and skate park engineers Canvas Spaces, is taking shape after several months of groundworks.

Bexhill BMX and skate park. SUS-220303-170342001

Councillor Hazel Timpe, lead council member for Communities, Culture, Tourism, Sport and Leisure, saidL “I am absolutely delighted that we’re on track to open this wonderful new facility in the spring.

“It will provide a fantastic boost for many people, especially our younger residents and visitors who will have the opportunity to use one of the best BMX and skate parks in the region.

“I would like to thank the council and all the key partners for their work, drive and determination which has got us to this stage. I cannot wait for the grand opening and to see the park being used by the local community.”

The facilities will be free to use.

Much of the concrete for the skate park has now been laid and will continue over the coming weeks.

The local skateboarding community has been actively involved in the skate park design, which features a mix of street and transition elements including quarterpipes, grind ledges and rails, and granite kerbs.

The skate park can also be used for scooters, in-line skates and BMX bikes.

The initiative was given a further boost when international BMX star and track designer Kye Forte of Forte Trailscapes and his team joined Trinity Civil Engineering on site to work on the detailed shaping of the race track features. Construction of the adjacent BMX jump park is also underway with work increasing during the next few weeks.

As part of the project’s Ecological Design Strategy, bird and bat boxes have been mounted in trees around the site to support local wildlife. Trees have been planted and sensitive lighting is being installed to minimise the impact on nocturnal mammals.

The project is being funded through Rother District Council’s capital programme and Community Infrastructure Levy contributions along with significant grants from the Big Local through the Heart of Sidley, Sport England and British Cycling.

Money from BMX Club fundraisers and from other organisations, including Hastings Round Table and the Safer Rother Partnership, has also been contributed to the project.

