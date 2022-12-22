Bexhill Christmas Cavalcade of Cars in pictures

The Bexhill 100 motoring club turned heads in the town when they held their Christmas Cavalcade of classic and custom cars recently

The illuminated procession of vehicle assembled by the Old Bathing Station and made several circuits of the town, led by Santa and his Sleigh.

Bexhill 100 were joined by the car club ‘Past and Curious’ along with two American Police cars. Drivers and passengers were dressed as Elves, Santa, a snowperson and a Grinch.

The cars created a spectacle in the town centre with lights flashing and sirens wailing, to cheers from spectators.

It returned to the Old Bathing Station on the seafront for refreshments and photo opportunities with Santa and all the cars.

Bexhill 100 chairman Chris Speck said: “The club would like this opportunity to thank all of Bexhill for supporting us in this special year marking 120 years since the first motor race was held in Bexhill in 1902. it is keeping the history Bexhill-on-sea as the birthplace of British motor racing going.”

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

