Jade Atkin said her dad Jez was in London in August with her, her sister and his nephew, looking forward to going to a Coldplay concert when he suddenly collapsed.

She said: “After tests and scans he has since been diagnosed with a stage 4 - glioblastoma brain tumour. This has been devastating news for us all and as a family we have been attending appointments to discuss his treatment plan. My dad has recently undergone brain surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible but unfortunately this disease is incurable. Although radiotherapy and chemotherapy can be offered, this will still only give him on average 12 to 18 months to live.”

Jade has set up an online fundraising page on Gofundme, with more than £17,000 raised so far.

Jez Atkin with his family

She added: “Anyone that knows my dad knows what a loving and caring man he is, and how much he loves his life and family. We aren’t willing to let this nasty disease beat him and want to explore every option available to give him some more time.

“We are looking to raise as much funds as possible big or small, I know things are extremely difficult for everyone being in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis but anything would be gratefully appreciated and this would be put towards private treatment at the London Oncology Clinic in Harley Street. They can provide medication in hope to slow down the growth of the tumour and help towards killing the cancer cells.

“Due to other complications he has faced along the way, with blood clots in his lungs and pneumonia we are still in discussion with what standard care treatment can be provided. If the treatment is not an option all donations will be put towards making my dad have the best life with the time he has left.

“All of your donations would mean the world to us. I will keep you all updated with my dad’s journey. Please have my dad and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

