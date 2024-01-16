Bexhill girl wins national art competition with peace poster

Isabella Gomez, a year 8 pupil at St. Richards School has won the Lions' UK National Peace Poster competition, whose theme was ‘Dare to Dream’.

Isabella received an award for winning the Bexhill round of the competition from Lion President Pam Edwards ​at a special assembly at the school,. She received a certificate, a medal and a £30 voucher. The school also received a cheque.

Pam also presented a Highly Commended certificate and a voucher to Jack Peachment and a certificate and a voucher for £25 to Oliwia Zietal for coming second.

To her surprise, it was then announced that her poster had won the District competition as well. He presented her with a certificate and a £50 voucher and a cheque for the school.

Lion President Pam then revealed that her poster had been judged against the other Districts in the UK and announced that Isabella had won that as well. This was greeted by loud and enthusiastic applause by the assembly.

Isabella will be invited to a special Lions' United Nations Day event in London where she will receive her framed poster and a cheque for £100. Her poster is now in the United States being judged in the International competition.

Competition Organiser, Stella Harris said: "This is really fantastic news for Isabella and the school. We would like to thank Head of Art, Mr Peachment and his staff for their continued support of this competition. It was started in 1988 to give young people around the world the opportunity to show their artistic abilities and express their views, expectations and hope for peace. This latest win demonstrates the ever growing reputation of Bexhill schools for outstanding creative talent."

Mr Peachment said: “Thank you for much to the Lions for coming and presenting the awards. It was so lovely to see Mr and Mrs Gomez beaming with pride, and their shock when they realised Isabella had won the UK competition. All the staff our new Principal, had nothing but praise for the whole event. Thank you also for the generous cheques.”

For info on the Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call Lion Rick on 0345 833 9591.

1 . Peace Poster Isabella (centre) with her winning poster Photo: supplied

2 . Peace Poster Students from St Richard's School with their peace posters Photo: supplied

3 . Peace Poster Isabella with her parents Photo: supplied