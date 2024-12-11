Bexhill groups unite to to provide life-saving community facility

Chris Ashford, Mark Sivyer, Peter Mitchell-Davis, Harold Lawrence and Graham Cox with two of the defibrillators.

Bexhill Hospital League of Friends has joined forces with Cooden Probus Group to make life-saving defibrillators available to the community.

The League of Friends has funded the near-£5,000 cost of purchasing four back-pack defibrillators with maintenance contracts.

These are now available on loan to local groups through the Probus Club, who organise country walks for their members. As retirees members are subject to the health conditions associated with mature years and the back-pack defibrillators provide reassurance and emergency cover.

The Probus the back-pack defibrillators will be made available for any event in the town where people feel there is a need for them.

In the UK there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests a year outside of hospital. However, fewer than one in ten victims survive to be discharged from hospital. Defibrillation within 3-5 minutes of collapse can produce survival rates as high as 50-70%. This means with more public access to the equipment, survival rates can be significantly improved.

Basic training in their use comes with the defibrillators but each machine “talks” to the user immediately it is opened. Each phase of its life-saving operation is announced in clear and simple detail.

Local clubs and associations can apply to borrow a defibrillator by contacting Probus Treasurer Peter Mitchell-Davis on 01424 221965. Peter is also Vice President of the League of Friends.

The idea for the defibrillator joint enterprise came from Graham Cox, a committee member of both organisations and a former health and safety officer. Graham recognised that if a Probus member suffered cardiac arrest while out walking the chances of their receiving life-saving help within the tight time-frame were slim. He also recognised that this applied to many town activities.

Probus Chairman Harold Lawrence said “Once again Bexhill Hospital League of Friends have demonstrated a tangible response to an appeal to protect the health of the town’s community. On behalf of the Cooden Probus Club membership, I am pleased to record our appreciation and thanks to them for the support of Graham’s initiative. Their generosity in providing and enabling groups within the Bexhill community to loan this potentially life-saving equipment is truly innovative.”

League of Friends Chairman Mark Sivyer said: “The Bexhill League of Friends is delighted to combine with Probus to supply this potentially life-saving equipment for the benefit of local groups. The League applauds Probus for this great initiative.”

This joint arrangement is not without precedent for the League. In 2017 the League purchased a £43,000 mini-bus for the use of Bexhill Caring Community. The vehicle remains the property of the League but is operated by the Caring Community as a service to local people, including journeys to and from the hospital.

