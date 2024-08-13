In pictures: This is why a giant hamster was roaming around Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:19 BST
People were amazed to encounter a giant hamster in Hastings throughout the day on Monday.

The hamster, whose name is Tyron, was in town to highlight the dangers of prostate cancer and raise funds for the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

He was spotted on the Stade Open Space and busy George Street, in the Old Town, as well as in the town centre and on the seafront promenade.

The charity says that one in eight men will get prostate cancer. If you’re over 50 or your dad or brother had it, you’re at even higher risk. The charity promotes early checking and awareness of prostate cancer and also funds research into the disease.

Prostate cancer is not always life-threatening but when it is, the earlier you catch it the more likely it is to be cured.

One Hastings resident, who came face to face with the hamster, said: “I asked the people who were with it what the connection was with prostate cancer and they replied absolutely nothing, but it gets people’s attention.”

