Bexhill motorcyclist jailed for drink-drug crash that killed his passenger

Jack Stockdale, 28, of Paradise Walk in Bexhill, was sentenced to six years in prison at Lewes Crown Court today (Thursday, March 31) after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the limits of alcohol and drugs and while uninsured and unlicensed, police said.

Stockdale was identified as the driver of a black Yamaha motorcycle that hit a lamppost on the A269 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, at 10.30pm on March 12, 2020.

His pillion passenger – 27-year-old Joel Vinten from Bexhill – was airlifted to hospital but died on March 16.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses reported seeing the motorbike being driven at excess speed into a 30mph bend, causing it to lose control and leave the road.

“Stockdale was taken to hospital with serious injuries and blood tests found he was still over the legal limits for alcohol and drugs six hours after the incident.”

CCTV from earlier in the evening confirmed he had been drinking at a pub in Sidley.

Stockdale was charged with causing death by due care while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, causing death by driving without due care while over the specific limit of a controlled drug, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance.

Passing sentence to Stockdale, Judge Laing QC said: “You were ten times over the limit of cocaine and well over the drink drive limit. You were aware of the effect the drink and drugs was having on you and you were told by the landlord of the pub that you had had enough and it was time to leave.

“It is unbelievable that ten minutes or so later you were riding a motorbike with a pillion passenger.

“The lives of those who loved him have changed forever. This case is yet again a powerful reminder of the responsibility of a driver when they take control of a vehicle.”

Stockdale was also banned from driving for seven years and must take an extended retest should he wish to reapply for a licence.

Joel’s mother Donna said: “Joel was a much-loved son and brother. We are all deeply distressed by this terrible news, as are his many friends, and we are extremely grateful for all the support we have received.”

Investigating officer Lauren Upton said: “Jack Stockdale knowingly rode a motorcycle while under the influence of drink and drugs, resulting in devastating consequences for his passenger Joel Vinten and his family.

“I would like to thank Joel’s family for their patience and dignity throughout this investigation.

“Drink and drug driving destroys lives and puts you and other road users in danger. Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement – it is simply not worth the risk.

“We will continue to investigate serious collisions and bring to justice those who endanger the safety of themselves and others on our roads in Sussex.”