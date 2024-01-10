Bexhill pub launches new menu with top London chef who is friends with Nigella Lawson

The New Inn at Sidley has relaunched its kitchen with a brand new menu created by new head chef Kim Duke.

The pub, on the green at Sidley, is one of the oldest pubs in the area and, along with the Turkey, is one of the last remaining watering holes in that part of Bexhill.

The community pub is currently being run by landlords Zoe Henderson and Lewis Collins who say they are relying on the support of local people to keep it going.

Zoe said: “We have a brand new menu and will have amazing discounts to start with, so hope people will come and give us a try.

"It has been a very difficult challenge changing what was a ‘store room’ in to a fully working, clean and modern kitchen, and just as difficult working out what people want and get it off the ground. We are doing what we can to get this kitchen going in the right direction.

"I don’t know how I’ve been so lucky with this but we now have the help of the absolutely lovely and amazing chef Kim Duke to help guide us to where we want to be. She has worked all round London in top 5 star restaurants, has an incredible CV and is a good friend of nigella Lawson.

Kim has released a book called Weekly Provisions: How to Eat Seasonally and Love What's Left Over, which is a available online at Amazon and in stores. Kimberly also has products being sold in Holland and Barrett, and many more things up her sleeve ready to share with the world.

"Kimberley also has her own amazing business www.lifekitchen.co.uk. Life Kitchen is a not-for-profit cookery school for people whose taste has been affected by cancer or cancer treatment. It also teaches anyone who is experiencing an altered sense of taste due to Covid.

" It’s truly truly incredible that she has decided to come and help us and we are very very excited But we really do need your support.”

The New Inn has listed status with CAMRA as A pub interior of special national historic interest. It dates back to the 18th century but there has been a pub on the site since 1376. The multi-roomed pub which is much as it was in the 1950s.

You can find out more by visiting the Facebook page The New Inn Sidley reborn or visiting the pubs Instagram page.

1 . The New Inn in Sidley, Bexhill. The New Inn in Sidley, Bexhill. Photo: staff

2 . The New Inn in Sidley is relaunching its kitchen with head chef Kim Duke. Kim is pictured here. The New Inn in Sidley is relaunching its kitchen with head chef Kim Duke. Kim is pictured here. Photo: staff

3 . The New Inn in Sidley is relaunching its kitchen with head chef Kim Duke. L-R: Kim Duke with landlords Zoe Henderson and Lewis Collins. The New Inn in Sidley is relaunching its kitchen with head chef Kim Duke. L-R: Kim Duke with landlords Zoe Henderson and Lewis Collins. Photo: staff