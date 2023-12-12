Royal Sovereign light tower arrives in Bexhill

The iconic Royal Sovereign light tower reached its final destination in Bexhill recently after decades of being a landmark off the local coastline.

Bexhill Maritime achieved its first major objective on Wednesday 6 December 2023 by taking delivery of the iconic tower. It had been sitting on the quayside at Shoreham port since October. On Tuesday 5 December it was

lifted onto a trailer by Coussens Cranes of Bexhill and gently laid on its side.

The following day it was transported by K Drury and Sons of Hurst Green to its new temporary home at Ibstock in Turkey Road, Sidley.

It will remain there in secure storage and under wraps until it can be placed in position on East Parade where it will form the focus of the new maritime centre.

Bexhill Maritime founder and chairman Raymond Konyn said the move went very smoothly. He thanked Ibstock for agreeing to the storage and for their help and enthusiasm for this community project.

Background

The Royal Sovereign Lighthouse has been visible on horizon, from Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne since it was erected in 1971. It replaced a series of lightvessels, the first being stationed there in 1875.

The lighthouse was decommissioned by Trinity House, the organisation which runs the lighthouses in England and Wales, in March 2022. Demolition has started and will be completed in 2024.

A group of local environmentally-minded people have been working with Trinity House to secure the unique lantern tower – the red and white lighthouse on top of the platform – as an asset for the town.

The plan is to build a Maritime Centre at the end of East Parade in Bexhill. The lighthouse will be the focal point of the building.

The lantern tower is lowered gently into position

2 . IMG_0048.jpg A gentle touch as it is lowered to the ground Photo: supplied

3 . IMG_0047.jpg A crane lowers the light tower at Bexhill Photo: supplied