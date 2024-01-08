Popular Hastings area plant nursery is closing down

It was announced at the weekend that Harborough Nurseries will be closing down blaming Brexit and Covid.

The business, situated at Guestling Thorn on the A259, a few miles outside Hastings, was a popular source of plants and gardening supplies for local gardeners.

But in an announcement on its Facebook Page, the owners of the business said: “It is with dep sadness that we must inform you that Harborough Nurseries is closing down.

"We have had an amazing eight years, but since Brexit, Covid, and the ensuing economic aftermath, the last three years have been a real struggle despite the team working tirelessly to counteract the consequences.

"Try as we might, we cannot carry on in the present financial climate, and have made the sad decision to sell all our stock at greatly reduced prices, so please come and support us one last time.

"We have enjoyed and thank you for your supportive custom over the years and Tony and Sebastien, from the business, will still be available for garden design, planting and and landscape services. They can be reached at: [email protected] and [email protected].”

Tony Howard is a garden designer and plantsman with more than 20 years experience. With a wealth of knowledge of how any plant will perform in a given space, he has the ability to put planting combinations together that will work visually and naturally, including texture, form and colour. Sebastien Haywood has a long standing and successful background in exhibitions and interior design in London.

As well as a wide range of plants, trees and shrubs, the business also supplied kiln dried oak logs as well as gardening tools and stylish garden accessories.

