Bexhill pub re-opens with exciting future plans

The new tenants have plans to make it a community focused pub where dogs and children are welcome and to open a new restaurant on the upper floor.

Award winning licensee Amy Glenie, who is the new landlady, has links with the town as her mother lives in Bexhill. Amy will be running it with chef husband Jordan.

The couple took on the pub last month and have re-decorated throughout to offer a lighter feel with new décor and lighting.

Amy said: “We have been running a pub in Crowborough for the last six and a half years.

"The building here is just fantastic with a lovely bar and a galley kitchen out the back so we can get up and running right away. Upstairs is a gorgeous dining room which will be The Rock and Coral restaurant when we launch it in the new year. We are passionate about food and want to use local produce and local suppliers.”

Amy previously ran the popular Blue Anchor pub in Crowborough and said: “My husband Jordan has lots of experience in the catering industry and helped me launch the menu at The Blue Anchor. One of the biggest things we achieved in Crowborough was to make the pub a family. It was more than a pub. We included people and that is something we want to bring down here to make the pub the heart of the community.

"Dogs and children are welcome. It is so important to feel that community experience.

The pub is currently offering a contemporary menu of light bites including prawn and scallop toast bao buns with togarashi kewpie mayo; beef tacos and platters of locally sourced cheese and charcuterie

Amy has won two Beautiful South Awards and Shepherd Neame Pub of the Year 2022, in her time in the trade.

Husband Jordan said: “Part of the reason we wanted this pub is because of its huge potential. The first floor is an amazing space with panoramic windows and we thought it would be perfect for dining. We are currently working with the team at Shepherd Neame to transform the area and hope to open it in the spring.”

In addition to its new menu, the pub has a range of drinks on offer, including Shepherd Neame’s award winning ales and lagers and a selection of premium wines and spirits.

Amy said: “Everyone in the town has been incredibly welcoming since we took on the Royal Sovereign. We have so many plans for the pub and are excited about what we can achieve.”

The pub is currently open from 12 noon Tuesday – Sunday, serving foor from 12 – 9pm Tuesday – Saturday.

1 . Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Photo: staff

2 . Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Photo: staff

3 . Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Photo: staff

4 . Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Amy Glenie and her husband Jordan will be running The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill. Photo: staff