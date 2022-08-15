Bexhill town hall redevelopment plans submitted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother District Council (RDC) said a further six-week online consultation will start today (Monday, August 15), where the public are encouraged to view the proposal and give feedback.

Feedback will be monitored and considered by a small working group of councillors before being reported to the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Cabinet and full Council in October, the council said.

It said the proposed refurbishment of the town hall will maintain and restore its historic beauty and that the civic centre extension will have space for new businesses, as well as meeting areas, a public café and landscaped courtyard.

The scheme, which is expected to cost £15 million, is self-funding and will be completed at no additional cost to Rother taxpayers, RDC said.

But the plans have attracted opposition.

Resident Tracey Hutley launched an online petition on Change.org with almost 400 people signing so far.

She said the proposed development was ‘not in keeping with the area’.

The council said income will be generated from the new development by renting out the additional office space, as well as see savings made on energy and maintenance costs, which combined will be used to pay back the loan required for the construction.

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “The proposed redevelopment of the town hall and construction of a new civic centre will have huge benefits to Bexhill and the wider Rother district.

“RDC is committed to ensuring every penny of council tax goes into providing the best possible services for residents. This means not spending vast sums of money every year on energy and maintenance for a building that is not fit for purpose.

“The project will promote economic growth in the town centre area with the development of new central employment space, improved pedestrian access and space for new business tenants, helping to realise the area’s full potential as a place where people want to live, work and visit.

“We want to make sure the public have ample opportunity to give their views as the scheme progresses and I would encourage everyone to view the proposal and give their feedback.”