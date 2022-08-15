St Leonards woman's heartbreak after her dog is shot dead

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brittney Hickling said her eight-year-old dog PJ, a cross between a chihuahua and Yorkshire terrier, was killed while out on a walk in Battle Road.

She said: “It happened just after 11am on August 4. My partner took our three dogs out for a walk on the grass near a block of flats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"PJ was then shot with an air rifle.

PJ the dog

"My partner did not know at first which of our dogs had been shot.

"PJ was eight years old and we had had him since he was born.

“PJ was more than just our dog, he was our baby, our child and the heartbreak we have is unbearable and no one should ever have to go through this.”

The incident was reported to the police who said they seized an air rifle when they attended the scene.

Police have now launched an appeal and are asking witnesses for any information about the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have arrested and charged a man with three offences after responding to reports of a person in possession of an air rifle in Battle Road, St Leonards, on Thursday, August 4.

"Officers were told a dog had been shot with the air rifle and had sadly died. Upon attendance at the scene, an air rifle was seized and a man was arrested. No one else was physically harmed.

“Steven Massey, 36, of Battle Road, St Leonards, has since been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal; and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

"He will appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 2.