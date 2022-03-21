Bexhill woman sees how fundraising efforts are helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Dominika Hicks, who is from Poland, met with the mayor of her hometown, Duszniki Zdroj, in the southwestern part of the country, which has taken in hundreds of Ukrainian refugees.

She set up a fundraising page on GoFundMe, with the aim of raising £500. But the campaign has been a huge success, raising more than £7,000, with money still coming in.

Dominika Hicks with the mayor, Piotr Lewandowski SUS-220321-133411001

Dominika said: “The war in Ukraine has really affected me. Until the last minute, I did not think Russia would actually attack the country. I kept in touch with my sister in Poland who works with many Ukrainian people and they did not believe this would happen. So when Russia attacked Ukraine I was shocked, angry and very sad to the point that I was struggling to deal with it.

“After hearing that my town, Duszniki Zdroj, had accepted a group of 76 children from a Ukrainian orphanage and after talking to my friends in Poland, I decided that I need to do something to help.

“I decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise £500, which could buy toys to make them feel like home. I did not expect the response would be so amazing and I have now raised more than £7,000.

Children from the Ukrainian orphanage SUS-220321-133421001

“I travelled to Poland on Thursday, March 10 to find out what is happening, what else I could do and what was the best way to spend the money I raised.

“Apart from the Ukrainian orphans, the town has accepted more than 500 refugees, mainly women and children who are staying in local hotels, guest houses, with private families and more than 100 people (women and children) are staying in a local sports hall, which is now their home.

“I went to visit them after meeting with the mayor Piotr Lewandowski. I met volunteers who are helping and women and children from Ukraine who are now staying in the hall.

The sports hall which has become home to Ukrainian refugees SUS-220321-133432001

“We discussed the best way to help and apart from donating money, I have also bought medicines, food and a washing machine.

“I am now paying for more supplies and have transferred money, which will be used for specific help like teachers, psychologists and carers.

“Some of the children from the orphanage are disabled and they will need more support. Children will also start school and I will buy supplies needed. The money will also help refugees staying locally, refugees still arriving and will help to buy supplies for people still in Ukraine.

“I am hoping to go back soon to see what else can be done. We are a population of 4,000 people with 500 refugees, ready to accept up to 900.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far, including local businesses who organised Ukrainian cake sale and donated money to my fundraiser. The Bathing Hut Cafe, Wickham Bistro and Landgirl Larder, who are donating £5 of each Mother’s Day graze box. And a big thank you to Hastings Supports Refugees, Hastings Contemporary and local artist Bernard Mcguigan for donating funds to my fundraiser.”