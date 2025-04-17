Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people have signed petitions calling for the shops at the Colonnade in Bexhill to be saved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traders at the listed building said they have been ordered by Rother District Council to close due to planned refurbishment of the Colonnade.

An online petition was launched by Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini, calling for the businesses to be saved.

So far it has been signed by more than 2,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kieran Mullan MP for Bexhill and Battle with Bexhill Colonnade traders on April 11 2025.

A separate paper petition has also attracted more than 1,500 signatures, Charlotte said.

The shops affected are Eleven@Colonnade, The Pebble People, Rachel's Glass Store, Hughies Beach Cafe and The Bag Lady.

The main café at the Colonnade, called The Colonnade, is unaffected.

Charlotte said she and the other traders met with Rother’s chief executive, Lorna Ford, together with councillors Doug Oliver, Christine Bayliss, and Joe Powell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the traders from the Colonnade in Bexhill handing in a letter to Lorna Ford, chief executive of Rother District Council, on April 9 with a business proposal

She said: “At present several shops and Hughies café are set to close at the end of September with no guarantee we can return to our shops. For all of us these businesses are our main or only source of income. Some of us have been trading at the Colonnade for over 13 years.

“We handed over a letter addressed to the chief executive at the meeting with a proposal to try and save our businesses. Rother mentioned a potential support package for the traders, including looking for a pop-up shop.

“However, some of our key worries are still unanswered. We are unsure of the rent increases. Rother still said it wants to market the Colonnade after the refurbishment is finished in the spring. We know that is not an instant process and even after the council has decided on which businesses has been successful in getting a kiosk it is taking six months to process leases.

“We were hoping to reopen in the spring with a vibrant relaunch with a mix of established and new businesses. This would give us all a greater chance of survival because of the higher footfall during the summer months. This is looking unlikely. We are also still concerned that devolution means the Colonnade is left closed until negotiations are complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also uncertain as to how long we can remain in the pop-up shop if we are unsuccessful in reapplying for our own shops.”

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “The Colonnade is an important historic, listed building in urgent need of significant refurbishment. Carrying out the extensive repairs required to address the structural issues is essential to safeguard its future and ensure it remains a vibrant asset for Bexhill.

“In order to carry out these essential works, we regret that the existing leases must come to an end. Once the work is complete, we will openly market the available units and any businesses will be welcome to apply.

“As a local authority we have a responsibility to demonstrate best value, meaning we must conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with our tenants over the coming months and remain open to ongoing dialogue with them and the wider community as the project progresses.”

Bexhill MP Dr Kieran Mullan said: “I understand the challenges Rother District Council faces in ensuring council-owned assets provide best value for money for the taxpayer. However, the traders really need more certainty about the future so they can plan ahead.

“Whilst, at this stage, Rother has advised that no long-term commitments can be given, I have supported the traders’ request that that they maintain clear and direct dialogue with them which will allow the traders to make decisions about their businesses at the earliest possible opportunity. I have received assurance that they now have a direct line of communication to a senior officer at the council who will keep them updated as plans progress.”

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/sign-to-save-the-colonnade-shops-hughies-café-in-bexhill.