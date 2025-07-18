Major refurbishment plans for Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue wants to carry out a phased internal and external restoration, refurbishment and alteration works, including internal and external demolition works.

It also plans to build an extension to the south west of the pavilion building, associated plant and enclosures and hard and soft landscape works, including access improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals were first unveiled in April when the pavilion asked for public feedback on the scheme.

The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill

A full planning application and listed building consent has now been submitted to Rother District Council (RDC).

A planning statement on behalf of the council and the De La Warr Pavilion Charitable Trust Limited said: “The pavilion has undergone a number of changes over the last 90 years in response to operational challenges, deterioration of the fabric and changing aesthetic priorities.

“The most comprehensive programme of works to the building was undertaken through a series of phased projects in the 1990s and early 2000s, led by John McAslan and Partners Architects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Twenty years after this significant project, the pavilion retains its primary architectural character but is showing significant signs of wear and tear and deterioration, in part due to its coastal setting. The spatial constraints of the existing building also continue to pose functional challenges that hinder the successful operation of the pavilion and detract from the public experience and understanding of the architecture.

“The De La Warr Pavilion has secured significant public funding through the Levelling Up Fund and National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as ongoing support from Arts Council England. This provides an opportunity for DLWP to reset the business model to meet audience and community need, realise the full potential of the building and its impact on the local community, and protect the heritage asset for future generations.

“This will be enabled through a major capital project, providing opportunities to restore the pavilion’s fabric, conserving its Grade I listed status and to further promote its unique heritage through public and artistic programmes, improve the accessibility of the building and its setting, refurbish the auditorium, improve the public facilities within the building such as foyers, bars, WCs, and spaces for events and hire, provide improved, inclusive spaces for learning and participation, and provide new environmental systems as part of a drive towards net zero carbon.”

Central government allocated almost £20m in 2023 towards the revamping of the De La Warr Pavilion and creating a community hub in Sidley.