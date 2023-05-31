Big Brother 2 participant Penny Ellis launched her new book on Saturday at Morrisons in Hastings entitled "Meet Me At The Mirror."

Penny Ellis, who featured on the cult television show Big Brother 2 launched her new book on Saturday at Morrisons in Hastings, where she works. It is entitled Meet Me At The Mirror and took three years to write.In the book, Penny, a former London teacher, talks, in the book, about life in the Big Brother house in 2002. It focuses on her relocation to Hastings including fun memories and friendships that have been created and about working with Morrisons at Hastings. The book also talks about The Old Town and features some of Hastings annual events such as Jack In The Green.

Penny candidly describes how the Big Brother experience affected her, her struggles with mental health, and how her strong Christian faith finally enabled her to rebuild her life.

Penny said "I'm so pleased with my book. It took three years to write and I hope people will enjoy the read."

Penny Ellis pictured with Brett McLean and her new book

Local Platinum Champion Brett McLean was first in the queue to acquire Penny's book which retails at £11.99. He said: “It's a wonderful book that tells the story of Penny who is with out a doubt one of the most kindest and friendliest people one could meet. I'm looking forward to working with Penny to support some of our local charities within the community."

