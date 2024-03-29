Big East Sussex farm attraction opens on Good Friday

Sharnfold Farm - situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham - will be welcoming visitors from 10am and is then fully open seven days a week.

It is also offering half-term entry for everyone during the Easter holidays as long as these tickets are pre-booked.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We simply cannot wait to reopen our doors on Friday. Closing for winter gave us the opportunity to refresh what we have to offer at Sharnfold, and we are thrilled with the outcome.

"We have missed our customers and we look forward to giving everyone a warm and friendly Sharnfold welcome. In particular, we are pleased with our newly-renovated cafe and shop. It's a space that's not just a shop and cafe but a haven for all things cosy, stylish, and delicious."

The Farm now offers: farmyard animals, including ducks, chicken, goats, sheep and many others; an adventure playground, including sandpit, mini racers, balance beams and mini golf; Active Alley, where you can test your physical activity and Timber Town, Sharnfold's woodland village.

Other attractions include Puzzle Patch, word searches and spot the difference. You can explore Enchanted Enclosure or go on a giant bug hunt in Critter Corner and explore sounds and create your own music in the Sound Station.

Tickets are usually £6.45 per person when you pre-book but this Easter get them half price. They are available here.

