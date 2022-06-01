Billingshurst & District Lions raise nearly £5,000 at charity golf day for Carers Support West Sussex

Billingshurst & District Lions originally chose Carers Support West Sussex, and their work with Young Carers, as the partner for, and beneficiary of, a charity golf day in 2020 – but it was postponed due to Covid-19 twice.

However, the event finally took place on Thursday, May 26, at Slinfold Golf & Country Club.

The day saw 56 golfers arrive for a pre-round breakfast, play 18 holes in groups of four, and return for a three-course lunch followed by a raffle, and an auction that saw spirited and generous giving, for prizes including flying a WW2 Spitfire in a simulator, Chelsea FC matchday tickets, and fourball vouchers for a free round of golf at a number of leading golf clubs in Sussex and Surrey.

Viv Diggens conducting the auction of items kindly donated - mainly fourballs at clubs such as West Surrey, West Sussex and Crowborough Beacon, but also £400 worth of bathroom equipment at Easy Bathrooms in Billingshurst

Billingshurst & District Lions were very grateful to the sponsors and all that donated prizes. Overall, the monies raised were nearly £5,000.

Young Carers may be as young as eight and take on physical, practical, and emotional responsibilities, with no formal training, because a family member has problems - perhaps being disabled, having a learning difficulty, or with drug or alcohol issues.

These responsibilities often mean Young Carers lose out on opportunities which other children receive, resulting in them feeling very isolated.

Local charity, Carers Support West Sussex, who support young carers to access much needed social opportunities, are staggered by the generosity of the Billingshurst Lions who raised £5,000 to pay for 25 young carers to attend the YMCA Young Carers Summer Festival in 2023.

Caroline Pope, carer services director, explains the role of the Carers Support West Sussex charity

This great opportunity will allow these amazing young people to meet with other young carers, reducing their feelings of isolation, to have fun at the fairground activities, try their hand at paddle boarding, climbing or yoga, or drop into an arts workshop.

Sonia Mangan, Carers Support West Sussex CEO, said: “We are excited to be able to provide these young carers with the chance to meet others in similar circumstances, to have a two day break from their caring role and to make lasting memories.

“I am delighted that Billingshurst Lions chose Carers Support West Sussex as the charity partner for the golf day. We are very grateful and could not have done this without the support of the Lions.

"The situations some of the Young Carers find themselves in, and don’t run away from, can break your heart sometimes, and you really feel for them. Those we help will benefit hugely from the chance to meet others.”

Sonia Mangan, CEO of Carers Support West Sussex. Picture by Stephen Johnson Photography

Richard Melcio, president of the Billingshurst & District Lions, added: “The Billingshurst & District Lions Club is delighted we can support the valuable work the charity does with Young Carers financially and help them become better-known. We wish them well for the future.”