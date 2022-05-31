Horsham District Council are looking to transform the area around the existing ball court, while not affecting the football pitch. It is suggested that the proposed teen zone area will include a ball zone, a gym zone and a chill zone.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture, Councillor Roger Noel, said: “It’s great news that we are set to transform this area for young people.

“We redeveloped the play area for younger children some five years ago with a medieval themed play park, and it is a joy to see how much this area continues to be enjoyed by parents and children alike.

The teen zone at Roffey Rec

“We are pleased to now be completing the second phase of the overall redevelopment for older children and teenagers.

“If you use any of these play areas I encourage you to get involved and give us your feedback on the ideas and designs so we can continue making the changes we know our residents want to see.”

You can help Horsham District Council by completing a short questionnaire by June 30, 2022 and telling them what you think:

The questionnaire can be found here.

As well as the teen zone, Horsham District Council will be adding additional seating and planting for all visitors to enjoy.

This important green space is situated in the heart of Roffey in the North Horsham parish. It lies adjacent to Roffey FC’s ground, the Memorial Cricket Ground and Broadwood Recreation Ground.

This project is funded by Section 106 contributions, which is money provided by housing developers working in the local area to improve and expand sport and recreation facilities for local people.

If you would like more information or to be involved further in the project, please email [email protected]

