The Rev Robert Norbury from St Symphorian's Church in Durrington has informed his parishioners that he will continue to serve as their vicar.

He will replace Canon Stephen Ferns, who stood down on May 31, having served the Bishop of Chichester since 2015.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert said: "I’m delighted to have been appointed as chaplain to the Bishop of Chichester, while continuing to serve as cicar of St Symphorian’s, Durrington. It is a great privilege to have been asked to assist Bishop Martin in his ministry and to continue to engage, encourage and support the clergy and people of the diocese."

The Right Rev Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester

He is married to Paula, a teacher and artist, and they have two grown-up children, Sophie, a primary school teacher, and Harry, a photographer.

The new Bishop's Chaplain trained for ordination on the Southwark Diocesan Training Course and was ordained priest in 2005. He previously worked as an archivist and information manager. For most of his ministry, Robert has been involved in vocational work, serving as an area director of ordinands in the diocese of Southwark and in variety of roles in this diocese, latterly as diocesan vocations officer.

After serving a curacy at St Luke's Eltham Park, Robert was both assistant priest and then parish priest at St John's, Crowborough. He was incumbent at St Michael and All Angels, Brighton, between 2015 and 2020 before moving to Durrington.

The Rev Robert Norbury, vicar at St Symphorian's Church in Durrington

The Bishop said: "I am delighted that Robert Norbury has agreed to follow Stephen Ferns as chaplain. He knows the diocese well through his work as a vocations adviser and he has wide experience of serving people across the whole spectrum of the Church of England's theological conviction."

Also in the news: Taxi Charity for Military Veterans: Special moments over the years from annual veterans trip to Worthing with London black cab drivers