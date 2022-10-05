Black History Month: Lewes to 'share and celebrate' black achievements this October

Diversity Resource International (DRI) has partnered with Lewes Town Council and Lewes Depot to organise a month which ‘shares and celebrates’ black achievements.

Mebrak Ghebreweldi, a founder and director of DRI, said: “Black History Month is to share and celebrate black achievements and provide a fresh reminder to take stock of where systemic racism persists and give visibility to the people, communities, and organisations creating change.

"We do this by sharing life stories through conversations, films, books, music and poetry.”

This year’s programme entails an international programme of films showcased at the Depot independent cinema, including Perry Henzell’s 1972 Jamaican crime classic The Harder They Come and George Tillman Jr’s critically acclaimed 2018 drama The Hate U Give.

There will also be screenings of the debut film Shades of Sussex, a short film celebrating the lives of people of the global majority living in Sussex, focusing on their challenges, achievements and reflections upon the journeys undertaken by them and their families.

People are also invited to book their place at the ‘Time for Change’ event at the Assembly Room of the Lewes Town Hall on Sunday (October 30).

The night will include special guest poets, activists and panel discussion, culminating in a musical drumming performance and Caribbean dinner.

John Agard, award winning poet, at Lewes Town Hall for last year's event.

Mebrak said: “October as Black History Month should become a month-long reflection of what happened in the last 12 months.

“It is also a time for individuals, community organisations, media outlets, schools, universities, and public and private organisations to think about our humanity and how we treat each other, as well as challenging our individual values, behaviours, lifestyles.

"In diversity and equality of race there is better health, economic growth, fewer mental health issues, and more understanding of each other.”

Mebrak was originally born in Eritrea and started DRI in 2004 to support Sussex’s diverse communities by providing community development programmes, community research, small business leadership, management support and training and education.

DRI is not core funded and the Lewes Town Council is supporting the enterprise to pay for a room, flyers, and promotion of this month’s events.

Mebrak said: “DRI and its partners and supporters wish to engage with the grassroots communities as we feel eliminating racism, global and local inequality, and the protection of the ecology should come from communities.

"We share the same planet regardless of our different races and skin colours, and we are the consumers, so we have the power to change. It is our division making us disempowered. black history is a history of black coloured human race’s reliance to survive in adversity.

"By sharing our stories, we will come closer and stronger but by not sharing our stories we will be apart, divided, and disempowered. Come and share, listen to the human stories, and share and define yourself.