East Sussex charities receive donations following nominations

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity in Brighton, The St Peter and St James Charitable Trust in North Chailey, Memory Lane - Eastbourne, Celia Hammond Animal Trust in Wadhurst and Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate are the East Sussex charities set to benefit from a £1,000 donation following overwhelming public support in the county.

More than 3,500 residents voted for charities in the county.

A spokesperson from Memory Lane – Eastbourne, which is a ‘light-hearted’ group that offers social activities for people with dementia and carers, said: “We were very pleased. It has been a difficult year for Memory Lane and other charities. To receive a cash donation like this will make a difference.



"Things are difficult and every donated penny that we are getting at the moment we appreciate it.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with Memory Lane – Eastbourne is urged to call 07393 834498.

For the fourth year running the Benefact Group is giving away £1 million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with another 250 awards of £1,000 available now for donation.

In total, more than 202,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with more than 3,900 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, following 250 previous winners being selected in June.

Residents can nominate a charity online at www.movementforgood.com

Group chief executive of Benefact Group Mark Hews said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.”

