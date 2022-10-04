The punk icon stars in Louise Monaghan’s ‘Weightless’, telling the story of Maureen, a woman alone on a beach, facing her inner demons and battle with her body.

The film is Louise’s debut and was shot on the Isle of Wight by director Lois Norman, known for her award-winning art-house work and stories from female perspectives.

Lois said: “It is really unusual to have a project with four women in the main roles as writer, director, producer and actor. I really connected to the story, especially as it portrays an older woman.

"There’s an expectation that women over sixty should be at home doing knitting, so we wanted to shatter those stereotypes.”

Writer Louise is a previous winner of the coveted Papatango Theatre and her script for ‘Weightless’ has already won several awards, including the 2022 London Story Prize, with it’s theme being one that is personal to Louise.

She said: “Anorexia is one of the biggest mental health killers in the UK. I want people to know for some it’s a lifelong struggle, it never really goes away, and that’s something which just isn’t openly discussed in society.

"My inspiration was reading about a middle-aged woman who thought she couldn’t seek medical help due to her age, feeling she should have grown out of this behaviour.

“We all were so thrilled when Toyah agreed to do my film. The audience is going to see Toyah stripped right back, in way you’ve never seen her before, and that’s really exciting.”

The film was produced by Rowena Amos and her film company 9 of Cups Productions, who said it was an ‘honour’ to be asked on to the project.

Rowena said: "It's an honour that Louise asked me to produce her film, as a writer I have worked with her for several years at Southwark Playhouse, and her scripts are always beautiful, powerful and provoking.

"It was really challenging filming in the sea, Toyah was pushed to the limits giving this performance, she did an amazing job.”