A fire in a Horsham town centre shop has sparked a new warning from firefighters.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging businesses to consider how they store and use lithium-ion batteries in the workplace to reduce safety risks.

It follows a blaze at mobile phone repair shop Phone Doctor in West Street, Horsham, on October 4.

Emergency crews from Billingshurst, Crawley and Horsham rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire after finding smoke issuing from both the ground floor and first floor of the premises.

Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at a mobile phone shop in West Street, Horsham

A fire service spokesperson said: “Fortunately, the premises had working smoke alarms fitted which alerted Joint Fire Control of the incident early on.

“A fire investigation has concluded the most likely cause of the fire was lithium-ion batteries within a smartphone.”

Station policy manager Darren Wickings said: “Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that are commonly found in household electrical items, such as mobile phones, laptops, vapes and e-bikes. The device you’re reading this on probably uses lithium-ion batteries.

“Their popularity and extensive use have resulted in fire and rescue services across the nation attending more and more battery-related fires, and we’re no different here in West Sussex.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in a mobile phone repair shop in West Street, Horsham

“It’s always concerning when new fire risks and trends emerge, but it’s important to note that most of these fires are preventable. There are several safety measures that businesses can implement to protect their livelihood and prevent their work from becoming a victim of fire.”

Tips for preventing lithium-ion battery fire at your workplace include keeping batteries away from flammable materials; storing batteries in an enclosed outdoor area, making sure temperatures are maintained and don’t become very hot or cold; protecting batteries from becoming damaged; not using them if they look physically damaged.

The fire service also says old batteries should be safely disposed at a recycling centre as old batteries are more likely to start a fire.

