Horsham man’s surprise as ‘missing’ tortoise returns ... after five months

The tortoise - named Dave - suddenly made an appearance back in the garden of owner Mike Killner’s Horsham home on Friday.

Stunned Mike couldn’t believe his eyes when seven-year-old Dave dug himself out of the ground after hibernating for months buried beneath the earth.

“He needed a good bath and a slap up meal but generally he was looking in pretty good shape.

Dave returned home suddenly after digging himself out of the ground five months after going 'missing'

“It was good to seem him again after so long,” said Mike.

When he first disappeared Mike posted a ‘missing’ notice on a Horsham lost-and-found pets social media page.

“I searched everywhere for him,” said Mike. “We normally bring him inside when it gets cold.

“I searched high and low but couldn’t find him. I thought a fox might have got him.

'It was good to see him again' said owner Mike Killner

“Then last Friday, it was sunny and I went out into the garden and he literally dug himself out of the ground.

“It’s really nice to have him back. But I thought ‘bloody hell, mate, you have been buried in there for this long’.”

Dave is now safely back with his fellow tortoise - Kate, who is also seven years old - and enjoying his favourite food: red peppers, cucumber and dandelions.

And he’s become something of a celebrity after Mike revealed Dave’s surprise return on social media.

Scores of people wrote of their relief that Dave had returned safely. Many posted: “Fantastic news!” and “So glad he’s safe!”

But Mike isn’t taking any chances of losing Dave again. “He is getting a Bluetooth tracker come autumn,” he said.