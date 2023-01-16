Blue Monday ... you might want to move to Crawley, one of the happiest towns in the country
It is Blue Monday today (January 16) and if you are looking for some happiness, Rightmove’s Happy at Home study has revealed the happiest places to live in Sussex, and Crawley was named among the top places in the county.
Crawley ranked as the “eighth-happiest place to live in Sussex”, according to Rightmove's study. The West Sussex town has been named the 31st-happiest place to live in the South East and 145th in the UK.
There are many benefits to living in Crawley and one of the most popular reasons is the number of green spaces the town has to offer.
Victoria from Southgate said: “We have lots of green space in Crawley, like here at Tilgate Park. We also have Buchan Park and Goffs Park, so lots and lots of green space. Ideal for children, animals and dogs. We are really lucky.
"We also have some really good shops, a good industrial estate and I think we have lots of different things to offer.”
Here are seven reasons why Crawley is one of the happiest places in Sussex: