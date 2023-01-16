Blue Monday ... you might want to move to Crawley, one of the happiest towns in the country

It is Blue Monday today (January 16) and if you are looking for some happiness, Rightmove’s Happy at Home study has revealed the happiest places to live in Sussex, and Crawley was named among the top places in the county.

Crawley ranked as the “eighth-happiest place to live in Sussex”, according to Rightmove's study. The West Sussex town has been named the 31st-happiest place to live in the South East and 145th in the UK.

There are many benefits to living in Crawley and one of the most popular reasons is the number of green spaces the town has to offer.

Victoria from Southgate said: “We have lots of green space in Crawley, like here at Tilgate Park. We also have Buchan Park and Goffs Park, so lots and lots of green space. Ideal for children, animals and dogs. We are really lucky.

"We also have some really good shops, a good industrial estate and I think we have lots of different things to offer.”

Here are seven reasons why Crawley is one of the happiest places in Sussex:

Crawley Pride: This year marked the second anniversary of the event, which included a parade through the town centre. Pride is the happiest event in Crawley's calendar and is recommended to anyone who wants to celebrate the town's diversity.

Parks: Crawley has some of the richest green spaces in Sussex and has a lot of forested areas to enjoy. There are so many parks situated in the town that it is hard to choose, but the overwhelming majority would say that Tilgate Park is the best. This is certainly the case for local people.

Gatwick Airport: With Crawley being situated so close to one of the busiest airports in the world, it is easy for residents to hop on board a Metrobus, train or taxi for quick access to the airport. It is also one of the main employers in the town.

Transport: No place is too far to get to in the town, even if you do not have a car? The town's bus operator, Metrobus, operates routes all over Crawley and services run regularly throughout the day.