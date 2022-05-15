David Haw, 24, from Forest Row, went overboard from a boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours of Monday, May 2.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the days since, with Dorset Police supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorset Police said it received a report at 1.37pm on Saturday (May 14) that a body had been found in the water in Poole Harbour.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Sussex man in Poole Harbour.

A spokesperson added: "The body was recovered and, while formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of David Haw.

"David’s family have been updated and the coroner has been notified."

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is being led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and 'remains ongoing'.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remains released under investigation, police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.”